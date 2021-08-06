Lee Gregory explains what it'll be like to play for Sheffield Wednesday as a 'local lad'

The 32-year-old Steel City-born forward was the latest new face to praise the work of Darren Moore in getting him to the club and laid out his ambitions for the season ahead.

“I’m buzzing,” he told swfc.co.uk. “I’m absolutely delighted to be here. It has been a long time coming, so I’m happy to get it over the line.

“I spoke to the gaffer over the weekend and he literally just told me he wants me here. For me, a local lad, it’s an absolute no-brainer.

Sheffield Wednesday man Lee Gregory wants to hit the ground running this season.

“I know what the club is about, a big club, a massive club that doesn’t deserve to be in League One. Hopefully we can get it back in the Championship.”

Asked what it will be like to represent the Owls as a local lad, Gregory suggested it will give him added motivation that he already knows what a win for Sheffield Wednesday can do for people in the city.

“I know what it means to the fans and everyone round here,” he said. “I cannot wait to get started.

“My main aim this year is to score as many goals as I can. I know every striker says the same, but that’s exactly what I want to do this year and hopefully I can start in the next game, Charlton away.”

Wednesday open their League One fixture book at Charlton this weekend and having met his teammates at their Middlewood Road training ground, Gregory sees absolutely no reason why the club can’t achieve something special this season and get back into the Championship at the first attempt.

“I walked into the dressing room this morning and I can’t believe the players we’ve got here, it’s amazing. There’s good potential there and hopefully we can exercise that in the games.