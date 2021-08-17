Lee Gregory, clean sheets and more - Owls boss discusses Sheffield Wednesday's win over Fleetwood Town
Sheffield Wednesday are one of only a handful of clubs in the English Football League yet to concede a goal this season – Fleetwood Town are out to change that.
Wednesday and Fleetwood lock horns this evening for the first time ever, and Darren Moore’s side are looking to add to the four points that they’ve already picked up this season – by winning back-to-back home games for the first time since back in February.
It will be no easy task against the Cod Army, though. And despite their tough start to the 2021/22 campaign, Moore is adamant that his team will have to be at the top of their game if they're to get a result.
- Wednesday have never faced Fleetwood before
- The Owls haven’t won back-to-back games since February
- Moore will be eager to build on Doncaster victory
DM on Green
He played on Saturday and we felt that we wanted to go with different personnel... You’ll see that plenty of times this season.
DM on Theo Corbeanu
He’s back in now... He’s nearing the chance for the fans to see him - and I’m excited for them to see him. We’ve got some attacking players we want to give some volume to.
He was ill, he had a bit of infection and we had to get some antibiotics in him. We’ll see how he’s like in training.
Sylla is close as well.
DM on improvement
The ultimate goal is to get a blistering night of football over 90 minutes... I’m pleased, but not satisfied.
DM on Byers’ full debut
He’s slick with the ball, clean. He’s got a great understanding. I thought the rotation with Baz and Wing was excellent. They caused Fleetwood real problems - they couldn’t really get to grips with it.
We can see what he’s going to bring, he’s a different player.
DM on Hutchinson
We’ll get him checked out in the next day or so... I don’t know if it’s his calf or ankle. He wanted to carry on, but when he opened up it tightened up on him.
I thought Chey came on and was solid.
DM on Fleetwood
Fleetwood stuck at it and were plucky.... Credit to Simon Grayson. I think they should’ve got something from their other games.
That’s why we wanted to start at pace, and we did that. We wanted the second, but we couldn’t get it.
Our players are still new to one another in terms of their relationships. We saw some good pattern work today that we’ve worked on in training.
DM on Adeniran
He’s getting stronger and stronger, and there’s more to come from him... I made no hesitation in getting him in, and I’m really pleased. You can see why there was Championship interest in him.
DM on Gregory
You want your strikers to get off and running... He didn’t get a rush of blood to the head for his goal. Typical striker movement, and I’m pleased for him. Most of the positive attacking play came down the middle. He got us the points today.
DM on back-to-back wins
What’s gone on here before has gone on - we put that behind us.
I thought the fans were tremendous tonight - 21,000. I want to thank them all so much, I’m pleased to give them three points.