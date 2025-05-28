Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Lee Grant, is the new manager of Huddersfield Town.

Grant, who spent three years at Hillsborough between 2007 and 2010, is no stranger to the technical side of the game having worked as a first team coach at Ipswich Town following his retirement from playing at Manchester United, and now he’ll get the chance to show what he can do as head honcho with the Terriers.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday night, with the club saying in a statement, “We are delighted to confirm that Lee Grant has today been appointed Manager of Huddersfield Town, joining the Club on a three-year contract ahead of the 2025/26 Sky Bet League One season.

“Having previously been Assistant Coach of Ipswich Town throughout their rise from Sky Bet League One to the top flight in consecutive seasons, Grant has been permitted a release to join Town with immediate effect following the conclusion of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign after a compensation agreement was agreed. Lee will be joined at the Club by his own coaching team, with full details to be shared in due course.”

Speaking on his appointment, the 42-year-old told the club’s website, “First and foremost, it’s an incredible honour to be manager of Huddersfield Town. This is an exciting time to be joining the Club and there is so much potential and opportunity for us going forward, and I couldn’t be more motivated to play my part in that journey.

“I’d like to thank Chairman Kevin Nagle and CEO Jake Edwards for giving me their trust, and I hope to repay that with time as we head into the summer and season ahead. I have a clear idea of what I want my Town team to look like and how I want us to play. My priority is to not only win, but give our amazing supporters a side that they’re proud to represent them and excited to watch.

“Our goals and ambitions are clear, and there is much hard work that needs to take place in order to put us in a position to succeed. That process begins today.”

Huddersfield will be hoping to try and climb out of League One this coming season after a 10th-place finish last time out, and Grant - who played 145 times for the Owls - is seen as the man to try and get that job done.

