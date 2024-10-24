Least surprising Sheffield Wednesday ticket news of the season confirmed as Sheffield United loom
Tickets were always expected to disappear quickly as the city prepares to stand still for the first Steel City derby in years, and it has now ben revealed that all of the seats are now gone just over 24 hours after they first became available.
The club said on their website today, “Away tickets for the Owls’ clash with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday 10 November have sold out. Wednesdayites were allocated 2,417 tickets for the first Steel City Derby of the campaign. Thank you for your support!”
The Owls take on the Blades on November 10th in the first Steel City derby of the season and the first at all since back in 2019. A goal hasn’t been scored in any of the last three meetings, with United having picked up the most recent victory when they won 4-2 in 2017.
It’s expected to be a full sell-out affair in S2 as the two Sheffield clubs go into battle in a few weeks’ time, with both teams hoping to earn bragging rights - at least for a few months - before they meet again in March at Hillsborough.
