Sheffield Wednesday named a trialist in their under-21s defeat to Charlton Athletic on Friday - but there was absolutely no mystery as to the player’s identity.

Giant defender Ben Heneghan was released over the summer after one season with Wednesday but has been a near ever-present at Middlewood Road since, having been kept on to train with the club while he goes about recovery from surgery on his knee.

The welcoming of Heneghan using the club’s facilities on his comeback was initially described as a matter of ‘duty of care’ after the former AFC Wimbledon man was injured in Owls colours last October.

Heneghan, who quickly became something of an Owls fan favourite in just 13 appearances at the outset of their 2022/23 promotion campaign, remains a free agent.

He achieved a major milestone in his comeback mission in Friday’s under-21s run-out, completing 90 minutes for the first time since he suffered that career-altering injury.

Wednesday have left a spot open in a EFL registration list limited to a maximum of 25 players and when asked of his situation some weeks ago, Xisco did not publicly ruled out the prospect of signing Heneghan. Clubs are permitted to sign free agents outside of the transfer window.

But with the Owls well-stocked at the back and with a suggestion the squad place was left open primarily for an attacking player, it seems unlikely the man mountain defender will be be offered an Owls contract as things stand.

The Star is told that at least one League Two club is ‘alive to the possibility’ of signing Heneghan as he continued to regain and prove his fitness. The defender is likely to have other clubs monitoring his progress.

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday are still on the lookout for a free agent addition after Marvin Johnson, Ciaran Brennan and the injured Momo Diaby were left off their registration list.