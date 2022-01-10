Rumoured Sheffield Wednesday loan target Haydon Roberts was left on the bench for a much-changed Brighton team last weekend as Graham Potter’s men needed extra time to beat West Brom 2-1 in the FA Cup third round.

Potter made seven changes from the team that beat Everton in the Seagulls’ previous game, but there was no space for the 19-year-old England youth international in the starting XI.

A detail of the Puma Sky Bet EFL match ball before a corner is taken during the Sky Bet League One match between Sheffield Wednesday and Milton Keynes Dons at Hillsborough Stadium on November 23, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A left-sided central defender is understood to be a priority for the Owls this month and Roberts fits the bill as a left-footer whose primary position is centre-half.

Meanwhile, play-off-chasing MK Dons are set to lose goalkeeper Andrew Fisher to Championship side Swansea City.

The 23-year-old is set for a reunion with former boss Russell Martin, with a deal in the region of £400,000 agreed between both clubs.

"It's disappointing, timing-wise, and with how it's played out with the noise and disruption," Dons boss Liam Manning said.

"He won't be involved tomorrow (against AFC Wimbledon)."

Elsewhere, Rotherham United boss Paul Warne expects Will Grigg and Rarmani Edmonds-Green to remain with the Millers for the rest of the season.

The duo are on loan from Sunderland and Huddersfield Town respectively and have featured regularly for the promotion-chasing league leaders.