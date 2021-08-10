The Scottish international had to leave the field in a neck brace on Saturday afternoon and if Darren Moore is to follow the necessary protocol, then that means the 26-year-old will be out while he recovers for the next few weeks.
According to the FA’s concussion guidelines, an adult player who has suffered with a concussion must go through an initial rest period of 14 days beginning at midnight on the day of the injury - which would rule Paterson out of the games against Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Rotherham United - however it does say that after 24-28 hours rest the player can gradually reintroduce their normal activities of daily living.
We have gathered the best of today’s League One speculation below...
1. Charlton match fee for Crewe winger but are battling Sheff Utd for his signature
Charlton have reportedly matched Crewe Alexandra’s £500k fee for Charlie Kirk, however still face competition from Sheffield United for the winger. (Alan Nixon - reluctantnicko)
Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Ipswich Town set to sign Derby midfielder after missing out on Morrell
Ipswich Town are set to sign Derby County’s Graeme Shinnie after failing to hijack Portsmouth’s deal for Joe Morrell. The 30-year-old made 41 league starts last season. (East Anglian Daily Times)
Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Swansea City to pay over £1 million for Ipswich Town midfielder
Swansea are reportedly said to pay over £1 million to secure the signing of Ipswich Town’s Flynn Downes. The midfielder is set to undergo a medical today. (TWTD)
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Former Crewe winger snapped up by non-league side
Daniel Powell has signed for Barnet after he was released from Crewe Alexandra at the end of the season. Barnet have handed a two-year-deal to the experienced winger. (The 72)
Photo: Lewis Storey