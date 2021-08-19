New signing Lee Gregory is off the mark after scoring their only goal of the game in the first half to gift them the three points.

The win comes after a convincing 2-0 score against Doncaster Rovers at the weekend, which hands them an impressive seven points from their first three games.

The Owls will be hoping for three consecutive victories as they take on fellow-relegated side Rotherham United this weekend in a lunch-time kick-off at the New York Stadium.

We have gathered the best of today’s League One rumours below...

1. Rotherham United & Fleetwood Town suffer blow in pursuit of attacker Rotherham United and Fleetwood Town have been dealt a blow in their pursuit for Cardiff City’s Mark Harris, as the Bluebirds are now looking to keep hold of him. The 22-year-old has made three appearances for Mick McCarthy’s side this season. (Wales Online) Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales

2. Gillingham striker turns down League Two switch Gillingham’s John Akinde has turned down a move to Bristol Rovers. The striker would apparently prefer to stay in the south east and has been linked to Southend United. (KentOnline) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

3. Bolton Wanderers to extend former Arsenal youth man’s loan deal Bolton Wanderers are in talks with Hamburg to potentially extend Xavier Amaechi’s loan deal with the club. The winger has just returned from injury having limped off in a pre-season friendly. (Manchester Evening News) Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4. Sunderland linked with reunion for AS Monaco man Sunderland are reportedly interested in bringing back goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who currently plays for AS Monaco. Discussions have been held between the two clubs and the Italian is thought to be keen on a return to the Stadium of Light. (Roker Report) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales