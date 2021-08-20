Barry Bannan gifted Gregory with a perfect ball to help him score the only goal of the game as Sheffield Wednesday beat Fleetwood Town 1-0 in their third game of the season.

The striker has been praising his skipper following his move to Hillsborough.

“He’s an absolute joy,” Gregory said.

“As soon as he picks up the ball, I know I need to start moving because I feel like he’s going to find me no matter where I am.

“It really does feel like we can strike up a real partnership.”

We have gathered the best of today's League One rumours below...

1. Championship club make approach for Portsmouth star Preston North End have reportedly made an approach for Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis. Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City are also said to be interested in signing the winger. (The 72)

2. Leicester City midfielder joins Shrewsbury Town amid Championship interest Leicester City's Khanya Leshabela has joined Shrewsbury on loan despite interest from Championship clubs. Blackburn Rovers were linked with a move for the midfielder but opted for Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson instead. (Football League World)

3. Gillingham secure loan signing of Premier League midfielder Gillingham have confirmed the arrival of Norwich City midfielder Daniel Adshead on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old started his career with Rochdale before moving to the Premier League. (Football League World)

4. Former England U17 international training with Charlton Athletic Corey Blackett-Taylor is reportedly training with Charlton Athletic as he looks to land a contract with the League One club. The former Aston Villa youngster left Tranmere Rovers at the end of last season. (London News Online)