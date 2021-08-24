Numerous clubs had been monitoring Iorfa’s situation as he entered the final year of his contract, but the defender has put pen-to-paper on a new deal and will remain with the Owls for an extra year.

Speaking to the club’s website as the news was announced, Iorfa said, “I’m delighted to get it over the line and I can focus on the season ahead and the future.

“Everyone knows the club’s ambition this year is to get promoted and when I see everything that has happened over the last month or so, it feels like a really good place to be at the moment and that’s a big positive.

“The club is moving in the right direction and it’s something I am pleased to be a part of. Things are looking up, we’ve started the season well, the fans are back, there’s real optimism around the place and long may that continue.”

We have gathered the best of today’s League One transfer rumours below...

1. Doncaster Rovers striker rejects move away Omar Bogle has reportedly rejected the chance of a move away from Doncaster Rovers this summer. Bradford City were said to be targeting the striker. (The 72)

2. Cheltenham boss describes bid for captain as 'derisory' Cheltenham boss Michael Duff described Wrexham's five-figure bid for Ben Tozer as 'derisory' and said "it's not even a conversation at the minute". The 31-year-old has been their player of the season for the past two campaigns. (Football League World)

3. Sunderland 'desperate' to bring in keeper before deadline day Sunderland are reportedly 'desperate' to sign a goalkeeper before the summer window shuts. The Black Cats are keen to bring in some competition for Lee Burge. (Alan Nixon - @reluctantnicko)

4. Former Bolton Wanderers defender linked with non-league move Darlington are reportedly interested in signing former Bolton Wanderers defender David Wheater. The 34-year-old spent eight years with Bolton before moving to Oldham Athletic. (Manchester Evening News)