The Owls have brought in a total of 13 senior players to bolster their first team ranks ahead of a tricky season in League One.

Moore has admitted that his main focus now is to get his current group of players settled down with each other as they look for an immediate return to the second tier.

He said: I’m happy with where we’re at. It’s about the squad now - settling them down and getting some consistency, some good training, and getting stronger every single week.

“We need to get one or two of them back off the treatment table and back in to keep the competition for places going.

“Even though there’s two weeks of the window left, there’s been a lot of activity at the club and we feel that - in terms of the bodies and numbers we have in here now - my biggest thing is focusing on getting them settled and getting that understanding going.”

We have gathered the best of today’s League One rumours below...

1. Bolton Wanderers duo offered contract extensions following loan moves Ian Evatt has admitted Bolton Wanderers pair Dennis Politic and Ronan Darcy have both been offered contract extensions on their deals that end next summer. Politic has joined Port Vale on a season-long loan while Darcy is set to move to Norway on a short-term basis. (The Bolton News) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

2. Former goalkeeper back training with Charlton Athletic Ex-Charlton Athletic keeper Stephen Henderson is back training with the club after being released by Crystal Palace. The 33-year-old played for the Addicks between 2014 and 2016. (The 72) Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo

3. Lincoln City will have to sell up to buy Scottish left-back Lincoln City have had multiple bids rejected for Dundee United’s Jamie Robson and will most likely have to sell to be able to afford the defender. Sunderland had also expressed interest in Robson in recent weeks. (The 72) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo

4. Joey Barton makes admission amidst Lincoln City transfer interest Joey Barton has admitted that Bristol Rovers are in a difficult situation after Lincoln City bid for striker Brandon Hanlan. He said the forward wants to move to the League One club but “we’re not getting offered the money we’ve paid for him.” (Football League World) Photo: Dan Mullan Buy photo