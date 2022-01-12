The Owls are among the many third tier clubs yet to bring in reinforcements in this window so far but are believed to have plates spinning in their attempt to step out of that list.

Here’s a whistle-stop round-up of some of today’s League One transfer murmurs.

Wednesday to battle it out for Chelsea youngster

Hull City man Josh Magennis seems likely to drop back into League One with Wigan Athletic.

Tariq Uwakwe is not a name unfamiliar to Wednesday fans, with the Chelsea youngster having trialled with the club back in the summer.

The Star have confirmed their reaffirmed interest, though they have competition from Portsmouth among others.

Wigan to sign Northern Ireland international

Wigan are one of the handful of League One clubs to show real ambition in recent months and since their main forward Charlie Wyke was struck by illness earlier this season, it was always likely they’d dip into the January market to keep their title bid firing.

They’ve looked upwards to the Championship for the solution and it looks like they’ve found their man.

Josh Magennis will leave Hull City to join the Latics, according to The Athletic, with the Lancashire side having paid a fee for the strapping striker.

Magennis was a big part of the Tigers’ title-winning season last time out, claiming 18 goals.

Premier League youngster to swap League One outposts

Portsmouth striker Gassan Ahadme, on loan from Norwich City, has missed their last two matches and looks set to head elsewhere.

Danny Cowley has spoken about the need to trim the wage bill at Fratton Park. The Spaniard has played just 212 League One minutes for Wednesday’s promotion rivals, with only four of them arriving since the start of September.

Reports both on the south coast and in the national media suggest the forward is to remain in the third tier, however, and sign for Burton Albion.

Bolton keep on keeping on

Bolton have made no secret of their intention to regroup their form and bolt back into playoff contention and to that end have continued their ambitious window.

They’ve signed midfielder Aaron Morley on a cash deal. The 21-year-old would have been available for a free in the summer but the Trotters have opted to act now and secure the deal.

Morley was at Rochdale and has League One experience.

Manchester City man linked with League One giants

Daniel Jebbison, Cameron Archer and Freddie Ladapo are among the forwards to have been linked with Sunderland in recent weeks.

It has been argued the Black Cats – who fell to a surprise defeat to Lincoln City in midweek – are too reliant on the goals of Ross Stewart, though they don’t seem to be doing too badly.