Sheffield Wednesday enjoyed another successful weekend in League One as they claimed a narrow victory over Port Vale to leave them two points from the top spot.

A number of their promotion-chasing rivals also picked up important wins such as Derby County, Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United.

After another action-packed weekend in the third tier, here is a round-up of the latest news...

League One boss to join Owls’ rivals

Rotherham United are set to appoint Exeter City boss Matt Taylor as their new manager, according to reports.

The Millers were left without a head coach when Paul Warne joined Derby County last month and now look set to snatch the League One gaffer away from St James Park.

Taylor won promotion to the third tier with The Grecians in May and have impressed so far this season as the club sit eleventh in the table - eight points behind Sheffield Wednesday.

While his appointment hasn’t been officially confirmed by the club yet, Exeter City Supporters’ Trust posted a since-deleted tweet addressing his depature earlier today.

The club are set to hold a press conference to discuss the situation at 4pm this afternoon.

Portsmouth ace addresses first defeat

Portsmouth defender Sean Raggett has admitted he is still feeling positive despite their first league defeat of the season.

Pompey started the campaign very strongly with six wins and three draws, however failed to keep up their unbeaten run when they were narrowly beaten 3-2 by Ipswich Town on Saturday.

With the club still sat fourth in the table, Raggett has urged his team not to slip up.

Speaking to The News, the centre-back said: “‘In my experience we’ve been on good runs in my time here, then when we’ve lost a game we’ve folded a little and then not picked up many wins.

“We’ve actually done that a few times since we’ve been here. So it’s important we analyse the game and where it went wrong - then put it to bed and get on a new run.

“There was the 2018-19 season when we were top at Christmas. Even last year we had a good spell and then had a 11-game stretch.

“We did that a couple of times that season. I think we’ve got a real good group of characters in this squad now and I don’t think we will let that happen.”

Addicks boss fumes at ‘disgusting’ challenge

Charlton Athletic boss Ben Garner has expressed his anger at a challenge during their draw against Oxford United at the weekend.

Jayden Stockley’s second half equaliser claimed a point for the hosts and left them 14th in the league table - however Garner was more bothered about the ‘disgusting’ tackle on his player Madela Egbo.

“The more worrying thing for me, I’m so thankful that Madela Egbo didn’t break his leg today because that tackle is over the top of the ball. It’s disgusting, it really is,” Garner told Football League World.

“I’m just very, very thankful he hasn’t come away with a serious injury.”