The Stoke City defender, who is already well-known to Wednesday fans having made 59 appearances for the club over two loan spells, emerged as a potential target over the weekend, though there were said to be a number of rivals for his signature.

Reports in the national media, in the local media and in the North East have all claimed that Sunderland are winning the race to sign the 31-year-old, with Wearside-based website Roker Report going as far as to say they are preparing to confirm his transfer.

Wednesday have made no secret of their desire to add defenders to a squad torn apart by injuries in this campaign.

Reported Sheffield Wednesday target Danny Batth looks set to join Sunderland, according to reports.

At stages of the season Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley, Lewis Gibson and Sam Hutchinson have all had long-term issues, with Hutchinson the only available recognised centre-half at the club at current.

Iorfa is expected back in February, while Dunkley faces a number of weeks out with a hamstring issue. Gibson is back training with Everton and his Wednesday future is unknown.

The loss of Batth to a promotion rival would no doubt be seen as a blow to Wednesday, who are looking to bring two centre-halves in in the coming weeks.

Among the other defenders linked with a move to Hillsborough this month are Mark Beevers, Haydon Roberts and Stuart Findlay.