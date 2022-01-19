League One rival transfer means sons of Sheffield Wednesday legends are out to down Owls

The sons of two Sheffield Wednesday legends will be out to out-do their dads’ former club in the coming months.

By Alex Miller
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:18 pm

Portsmouth’s line will be lead by two surnames hugely familiar to the Owls fan base after Tyler Walker – son of legendary Wednesday defender Des – signed on loan from Championship club Coventry City earlier this week.

George Hirst, a former Owls youth prospect who left the Hillsborough club in controversial circumstances in 2018, is the son of Des Walker’s former teammate David Hirst and was already at Fratton Park on loan from Leicester City.

The pair started up front together but failed to break the deadlock in Pompey’s 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday evening, a result that kept their side ninth, one place and two points behind the Owls.

Portsmouth are scheduled to take on Wednesday at Hillsborough in what could be a vital match on the last day of the season, April 30.

Tyler Walker, son of Sheffield Wednesday legend Des, has signed for the Owls' League One rivals Portsmouth.
