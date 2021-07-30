League One owner on Sheffield Wednesday's promotion hopes after transfer flurry

Wednesday open their league campaign with a trip to Charlton Athletic, and Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard said Wednesday will be among the more difficult challenges his side will face this season.

The club will unveil the ‘Alan Curbishley Stand’ ahead of the match and Sandgaard anticipates a bouncing atmosphere with fans back at The Valley for the first time since March 2020.

“Ideally, it’ll be a full stadium full of fans - that’s what we’re hoping for,” said Sandgaard. “It’s an important game not only because it’s the first game of the season, but also it’s Sheffield Wednesday that we are playing who just got relegated from the Championship.

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sangaard with manager Nigel Adkins.

“We can only imagine they are going to put everything into getting promoted back there so it’s going to be a tough fight from the first whistle I’m pretty sure.”

The Danish entrepreneur is back in London having returned from his base in Colorado and has pledged to bring further new players to The Valley.

He said: “Of course, there’s still a heavy focus on the recruiting side and then there’s everything else that happens behind the scenes that obviously I’m a big part of on a daily basis.