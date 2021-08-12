Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for their first home league fixture of the season as they take on Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

Owls’ new signing Florian Kamberi will be hoping to make an impact in front of the home support following his switch to the Yorkshire club.

Since his arrival Kamberi has spoken on his decision to join the Owls.

Miguel Azeez of Arsenal FC looks on during the Papa John's Trophy Second Round match between AFC Wimbledon and Arsenal U21 at Plough Lane on December 08, 2020 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, he said: "My agent spoke with other clubs as well but when I heard about Sheffield Wednesday it was a no-brainer for me.

"I felt from the first chat that I had with the manager very comfortable and wanted and that's why I am here now.

"I felt comfortable when I spoke to Darren Moore and it was a no-brainer for me to come here and play for a massive club like Sheffield Wednesday.”

Kamberi made his league debut for the Owls in their 0-0 stalemate against Charlton Athletic at the weekend, coming off the bench to replace the injured Callum Paterson.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Denver Hume of Sunderland in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Northampton Town at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The striker will have plenty of competition up top this season after the club have seen the arrivals of several attacking players including Sylla Sow and Lee Gregory.

Elsewhere, promotion rivals Portsmouth are reportedly interested in signing 18-year-old Miguel Azeez from Arsenal.

The midfielder has excelled through Arsenal's ranks in both the U18 and U23 sides and made his senior debut for the Gunners in the Europa League clash with Dundalk last season.

There are thought to be several clubs keen on bringing in the youngster on loan, with Pompey being one of them.

Pompey have impressed in the transfer window so far, most recently bringing in highly-rated midfielder, Joe Morrell, from Luton Town.

Meanwhile, Sunderland boss Lee Johnson provided an update on full-back Denver Hume’s contract talks in Sunderland’s presss conference today.

The defender is yet to sign a new contract with his boyhood club.

Johnson said: "In terms of negotiations, they have been considered and the best offer has been put forward but the best offer has been declined.

"So unless something changes in that spell then obviously things change.