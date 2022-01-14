Josh Magennis, who has signed for the ambitious Latics having left last season’s champions Hull, made the bold claim in his unveiling interview with the Lancashire club.

There has been much debate among supporters of different clubs across the division as to who is the rightful owner of the boast, with fans of Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth laying the most regular claims.

The Northern Ireland international said: “Being the biggest team in League One, you are a big scalp for teams and also the majority of players want to play in the team as well.”

He joins a side fourth in the table but with a raft of games in hand on those above them.

“I'm absolutely over the moon,” he said on joining his new club. “When my representative told me this was a possibility, it was something I was very interested in.

“The club were obviously very keen to make it happen, so here we are!

“The challenge now is to get back into the Championship with Wigan.

Josh Magennis - left - has joined Wigan Athletic from Hull City.

“Last season was fantastic for me, for what the team achieved but what I was able to contribute personally as well.

“Hopefully I can bring some of that here, and add to the quality I know is already at the club.