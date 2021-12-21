It was today confirmed that Bolton Wanderers’ game against Morecambe had become the first League One game called off this weekend, with the hosts being unable to name the 14-man squad required to fulfil a fixture as per the EFL’s latest guidance.

But while Wanderers, who are currently 15th in the third tier, are the first team in Wednesday’s division to have a game postponed, they’re one of 20 clubs in the EFL that will now no longer be playing on Sunday afternoon. Darren Moore’s Owls are still waiting to hear whether their game will take a place, however an official decision on that could come at any time in the coming days.

The 10 Postponed Boxing Day games so far

Championship

Barnsley v Stoke City

Cardiff City v Coventry City

Reading v Peterborough United

League One

Bolton v Morecambe

League Two

Bristol Rovers v Sutton United

Bradford City v Harrogate Town

Exeter City v Swindon Town

Newport County v Forest Green Rovers

Northampton Town v Walsall

Stevenage v Crawley Town

Wednesday’s tie against Burton is still set to go ahead as things stand, but is very much in jeopardy as the Owls continue to be hit by a Covid outbreak that hit the club ahead of their game against Accrington Stanley last week.