League One Boxing Day game one of 10 postponed by Covid-19 - Sheffield Wednesday wait
So far 10 English Football League games on Boxing Day have been postponed due to Covid-19 – with one of Sheffield Wednesday’s rivals now affected.
It was today confirmed that Bolton Wanderers’ game against Morecambe had become the first League One game called off this weekend, with the hosts being unable to name the 14-man squad required to fulfil a fixture as per the EFL’s latest guidance.
But while Wanderers, who are currently 15th in the third tier, are the first team in Wednesday’s division to have a game postponed, they’re one of 20 clubs in the EFL that will now no longer be playing on Sunday afternoon. Darren Moore’s Owls are still waiting to hear whether their game will take a place, however an official decision on that could come at any time in the coming days.
The 10 Postponed Boxing Day games so far
Championship
Barnsley v Stoke City
Cardiff City v Coventry City
Reading v Peterborough United
League One
Bolton v Morecambe
League Two
Bristol Rovers v Sutton United
Bradford City v Harrogate Town
Exeter City v Swindon Town
Newport County v Forest Green Rovers
Northampton Town v Walsall
Stevenage v Crawley Town
Wednesday’s tie against Burton is still set to go ahead as things stand, but is very much in jeopardy as the Owls continue to be hit by a Covid outbreak that hit the club ahead of their game against Accrington Stanley last week.
The EFL’s rules state that if a team can name a squad of 14 players – including a goalkeeper – that have played at least one league game then they will not be allowed a postponement.