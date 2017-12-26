League One boss dismisses link to vacant Sheffield Wednesday post

Sheffield-born Paul Hurst says he is 'fully-focused' on his job at Shrewsbury Town, despite his name being linked to the vacant job at boyhood club, Wednesday.

The former Rotherham United defender has impressed in charge of the Shrews, with his side currently second in League One and Hurst's name was high on the list of names put forward by bookmakers in the wake of Carlos Carvalhal's departure on Christmas Eve.

Hurst grew up supporting the Owls and said he would love to see them back in the Premier League, along with Sheffield United, but put the link down to speculation and in the wake of his team's 0-0 draw with League One leaders Wigan, the 43 year-old says his only concern is leading Shrewsbury into their match against Southend on Saturday.

"I know about the speculation because when the manager was sacked my wife's phone was going mad - she wondered what was going on," Hurst told The Shropshire Star. "But that's just friends that would like to see me at their hometown football club.

"It's a massive club that I would love to see in the Premier League again along with, as much as they're not my team, the other side of Sheffield because it's good for the city.

"But there's nothing in it as far as I'm concerned. I'm certainly fully-focused on going to Southend and getting another result."

Wednesday began life after Carvalhal with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, under caretaker boss Lee Bullen.