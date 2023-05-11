News you can trust since 1887
Final League One away attendance table shows biggest fanbase out of Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Derby County and Plymouth Argyle

There’s nowhere quite like England in terms of depth of football culture.

By Alex Miller
Published 10th May 2023, 22:57 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:00 BST

Sure, there are examples of wonderful followings down the divisions in Germany, Italy and elsewhere. But for sustained home-and-away die-hardism in the third tier? The size of many clubs in League One makes it a fascinating league.

Where else do you have a hulking Hillsborough and a populated Pride Park alongside smaller grounds such as Morecambe, Forest Green Rovers and Accrington Stanley? If variety is the spice of life, League One is a vindaloo.

Many of these clubs have committed away followings that travel the width and breadth of the country where their team go.

When released during the season, these tables can be skewed by which clubs have played at which grounds, the average set to jump or dip depending on which clubs they have left to visit.

But with the season done and dusted, here’s the average away attendance of every League One club detailed in reverse order.

Ipswich? Plymouth? Wednesday? Derby? Where’s your money? All is revealed below..

Average away attendance - 177

1. 24th - Accrington Stanley

Average away attendance - 177

Average away attendance - 196

2. 23rd - Fleetwood Town

Average away attendance - 196

Average away attendance - 285

3. 22nd - Forest Green Rovers

Average away attendance - 285

Average away attendance - 319

4. =20th - Burton Albion

Average away attendance - 319 Photo: Clive Mason

