There’s nowhere quite like England in terms of depth of football culture.

Sure, there are examples of wonderful followings down the divisions in Germany, Italy and elsewhere. But for sustained home-and-away die-hardism in the third tier? The size of many clubs in League One makes it a fascinating league.

Where else do you have a hulking Hillsborough and a populated Pride Park alongside smaller grounds such as Morecambe, Forest Green Rovers and Accrington Stanley? If variety is the spice of life, League One is a vindaloo.

Many of these clubs have committed away followings that travel the width and breadth of the country where their team go.

When released during the season, these tables can be skewed by which clubs have played at which grounds, the average set to jump or dip depending on which clubs they have left to visit.

But with the season done and dusted, here’s the average away attendance of every League One club detailed in reverse order.

Ipswich? Plymouth? Wednesday? Derby? Where’s your money? All is revealed below..

24th - Accrington Stanley Average away attendance - 177

23rd - Fleetwood Town Average away attendance - 196

22nd - Forest Green Rovers Average away attendance - 285

=20th - Burton Albion Average away attendance - 319