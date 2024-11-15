'Leader' Sheffield Wednesday youngster backed to play at higher level

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The honour of captaining his country is one that has come a surprise for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Shea Charles - though the man that made the decision has backed him for great things.

It was confirmed by Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill on Thursday that 21-year-old Charles would take the armband ahead of their Nations League clash with Belarus in Belfast this evening. In doing so the Southampton loanee will become the youngest skipper in the country’s history.

A Manchester City academy graduate, Charles was the subject of a £10.5m transfer switch to the south coast last summer and contributed to their promotion to the Premier League last season. Now on loan with the Owls, he has made a hugely impressive start to this Championship campaign. O’Neill forecasts a future right at the top of the sport.

“For me it was an easy decision,” O’Neill said. “Shea is a player who since we put him in the team has taken an enormous amount of responsibility on the pitch for such a young player. So putting an armband on him doesn’t change that. I think Shea has the attributes to play at the highest level of the game.

“He also has the temperament to play at the highest level and that’s what you are looking for as a captain. Whether Shea has the armband or not he is always going to be one of your leaders on the pitch. He deserves this opportunity.”

Speaking after his captaincy of the Nations League clash was confirmed, Charles admitted his surprise but expressed a huge pride in the decision. Fellow youngsters Trai Hume and Conor Bradley have taken the armband in recent camps.

“It came as a bit of surprise with Conor and Trai being captain in the last two camps,” the 21-year-old said. “I’m just looking forward to leading the team out. I just want to lead by example on and off the pitch. Hopefully if I play well I can help others with me and keep the team together.”