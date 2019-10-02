‘Your most famous player is Sean Bean’ – How Sheffield Wednesday fans now have the opportunity to troll rival United fans - using their Amazon Alexa
Sheffield Wednesday fans can now troll fans of their biggest rivals, Sheffield United – using their Alexa home system.
The tech giant has added songs and ‘roasts’ for over 40 Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premier League clubs; including the Owls.
To hear one of the Owls’ favourite songs, fans can ask Alexa to sing ‘‘Forever and Ever’. Owls fans can also roast the Blades on demand by hearing Alexa say: “One hundred and thirty years of history and your most famous player is Sean Bean.”
A spokesperson for Amazon added: “The Owls can roast the Blades by asking Alexa for a burn.
“Alexa can also help settle in match disputes with fun information like ‘Alexa, what colour is North London’ and ‘Alexa, where did a certain player come from?’ as well as checking on a fan’s favourite player’s statistics by asking ‘Alexa, how many goals has Steven Fletcher scored?’.”