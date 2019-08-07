Young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder set for Macclesfield Town loan move

Owls youngster Connor Kirby is poised to join League Two side Macclesfield Town on a season long-loan deal.

By Dom Howson
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 14:20

Several English Football League clubs are believed to have expressed an interest in the midfielder this summer.

But the 20-year-old, who joined the Wednesday academy eight years ago, has elected to continue his football education with Sol Campbell’s Macclesfield.

Kirby made his Owls debut in April 2018, coming on as a second half substitute in their Championship victory over Reading.

He played three times last year, including two run-outs in the League Cup. His last outing came against West Bromwich Albion back in October when Wednesday squandered a two-goal lead at Hillsborough.