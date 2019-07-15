STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Manager of Sheffield Wednesday Steve Bruce looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday at Bet365 Stadium on March 30, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The 58-year-old has been heavily linked with the vacant Newcastle United job after being identified as Rafa Benitez's successor.

Bruce has held talks with the Magpies, however no compromise was reached over the weekend after Dejphon Chansiri demanded a £5million compensation package.

Many Owls fans believe it is no coincidence that Bruce has stepped down at Hillsborough with Mike Ashley reluctant to pay such a fee and appear furious with the former Aston Villa man's decision.

Here is just some of the reaction from around the web:

@OliverPepall: This is what you get for treating a man with respect, this is what happens when you let a man come in on his terms...Steve Bruce, you are the lowest of low. #swfc

@Serifegunal: Steve Bruce is a snake! Give us Chris Hughton any day #swfc

@srigley: Steve Bruce is not fit to manage #swfc. Frankly he's not fit to manage #nufc. To the #avfc fan who spoke to me in Menorca about him last week 'I'm sorry I stuck up for him. 'You were right'

@deanrowdingswfc: Glad Bruce has resigned position was untenable once he’d approached Newcastle. Hope we get someone in who is up for doing well here #swfc

@JamesT_1976: Shouldn't really be surprised by Bruce's behavior given he's done it to so many other clubs but the way he has done it is rank. So Steve. Cheers. But get lost. Our club will always be bigger than any one. Fans and chairman deserve better. Let's get the right man now #swfc

@dannyswfc1867: Feel let down by Bruce now. There is a right way to go about it. Bruce didn't do that. Gotta feel for the new lads that have just signed too. #swfc

@YesWeCrann: I’m not even annoyed at Steve Bruce and the way this whole thing has been handled… Just properly disappointed. I get #NUFC is his boyhood club etc. but after the way he was welcomed into #SWFC, we deserved a lot more respect than this. Not a good look at all. Now we move on.