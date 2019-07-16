'Would be a disastrous appointment' – Sheffield Wednesday fans react to bookies making Chelsea icon Gianfranco Zola favourite to succeed Steve Bruce at Hillsborough.
Sheffield Wednesday woke up to the shock news this morning that former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola is the 7/4 favourite to succeed Steve Bruce as the club's next permanent manager.
By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 12:49
As the Italian hasn't had the most illustrious managerial career (his Birmingham City win rate is the stuff of nightmares), Owls fans aren't exactly delighted with the news....