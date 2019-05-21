Wigan’s Sam Morsy wanted by multiple clubs including Sheffield Wednesday
The transfer speculation is heating up now the window is in full swing as Sam Morsy is the latest name to be linked to Sheffield Wednesday.
The Owls are said to be one of a number of Championship clubs monitoring the midfielder this summer, according to Sky Sports.
Morsy, 27, still has two years left to run on his Latics contract but the tough tackling midfielder has clearly caught the eye of fellow Championship clubs after an impressive season.
The Egypt international has plenty of experience at all levels of the footballing pyramid in England, having previously played for Barnsley, Chesterfield and Port Vale as well as Wigan.
The Wolverhampton-born midfielder was the Championship’s fifth-highest tackler this season and has also reportedly caught the eye of Brentford, according to West London Sport.