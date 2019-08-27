Why Sunderland's swoop for Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox is being held up
Sheffield Wednesday will sanction Morgan Fox's move to Sunderland once Liam Palmer returns from injury.
That's according to the Northern Echo, who report that Lee Bullen is prepared to allow the left-back to leave Hillsborough.
The Black Cats have been chasing a replacement for Bryan Oviedo, and have seen bids for other targets unsuccessful.
Indeed, Jack Ross' side were rebuffed by the Owls with an opening bid, however it is very likely the League One outfit will return with a second offer.
The report adds the improved bid is set to land in the next 24 hours, with the Sunderland Echo believing Fox is keen on a switch to Wearside.
Fox was booed by the Hillsborough crowd when he made his appearance of the season in a 1-0 win over Luton Town last week.
Palmer is expected to return this weekend ahead of the third-tier deadline day on Monday.