Why Steven Fletcher is refusing to give up on Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off dream

Steven Fletcher is refusing to give up hope of Sheffield Wednesday reaching the Championship play-offs, despite their damaging defeat to promotion rivals Aston Villa.

Two goals in added on time from substitute Albert Adomah and Tammy Abraham sentenced the Owls to a first league loss in 13 matches.

It leaves Wednesday six points and places from sixth-placed Bristol City.

Fletcher, whose weak second half penalty at 1-1 was saved by Jed Steer, said: “We have a tough run in but this result is not the be all and end all.

"We have six games left so we will try and pick up as many points as we can and see where that takes us.

"There will be twists and turns to come. That’s football so we will see how it goes.

Steven Fletcher still believes the Owls can gatecrash the top-six

"We can hopefully get a few results and if we don’t get what we want from this season then we might be upsetting a few teams because we have a lot of teams to play who still have something to play for.

"We just have to keep our heads down and work hard. No one could have expected us to be where we are if you would have looked at us before Christmas, so in that respect we have done well."

Despite controlling the second half for long periods and creating the bulk of the opportunities, Wednesday failed to turn their dominance into goals.

And Villa punished Steve Bruce's troops at the death to clinch a sixth win on the bounce and further cement their place in the top-six.

“The scoreline flattered them," claimed Fletcher. "We played very well and were the better side for most of the game.

"Had I put the penalty away it would have been a different game but if you don’t punish them when it matters, things like that happen at the end. It was hard to take."

The Owls will be looking to bounce back at home to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening after suffering their first defeat of Steve Bruce's reign.

Fletcher said: "It has been a great start under the new gaffer.

"He has come in and turned things around quite quickly. We are building something here under this manager.

"Everyone knew it was going to be a tough ask when he came in but we will work hard in the final six games and see what happens.”

