Why Steve Bruce has told some Sheffield Wednesday players to be ‘horrible to play against’ 

Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Hector has revealed that Steve Bruce has told his defenders to be “horrible to play against” as they enter the final stage of the season.

The Chelsea loanee has been given a clear message from his manager and fellow former defender as Wednesday prepare to play back-to-back games against top of the table opposition in Leeds United and Norwich City.

Bruce’s Owls added another clean sheet to their impressive defensive record in Tuesday’s win over Nottingham Forest, which Hector credits with having a consistent back line.

"It is a good feat and I just think it is playing with the same back four,” he said.

“Before, we were making a lot of chances and conceding a lot of goals as well and it was hard to keep the same team.

“At the moment, we are playing well, the team is staying the same and we know our strengths and weaknesses.

“In the Championship, the teams who keep the most clean sheets and have the best defensive records have the same five players at the back for most of the season.

“Everyone knows their roles in the team now and it is benefiting us with our defensive record, which is a lot better than before.

“Especially with the players we have, we can score goals at any time and our main job is to keep clean sheets. If we do that, we have a good chance of winning games.

“That is the first thing the manager said when he came in and he wants us to be defenders and horrible to play against.

“When we do get a chance, he wants us to play. He has been a big help.”