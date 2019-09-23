Why Sheffield Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash with Everton is a 'massive game' for the Premier League side
Defender Mason Holgate reckons Everton can reignite their faltering campaign by beating Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.
Marco Silva's side face the Owls in the third round of the competition at Hillsborough, having suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats at the hands of Bournemouth and Sheffield United.
The Toffees were booed off against the Blades and the result further cranked up the pressure on Portuguese boss Silva.
But Holgate, who played in round two at Lincoln City where Everton won 4-2, believes the League Cup is chance to get their season back on track.
"It is a massive game against Sheffield Wednesday, we need to switch it [our form] and return to winning ways,” Holgate told evertontv.
"It is a big chance in a cup we want to do well in.
"You could tell at Lincoln [how much the Club wants to progress in the competition] from the way the fans were – and from the team the gaffer picked.
"It was a really strong team, which was a sign of how well we want to do. It is important for everybody.
"It is always a great atmosphere when we play away, our tickets are sold out which shows everyone is behind us and wanting us to have success in the cups."
Everton have accrued an underwhelming seven points from six league outings and welcome welcome reigning champions Manchester City to Goodison Park this Saturday.