Why Sheffield Wednesday wing ace Kadeem Harris is sure the Owls can get their promotion bid back on track against Swansea City

Owls wide man Kadeem Harris

Wednesday welcome the fourth-placed Swans to Hillsborough on Saturday aiming to get their promotion bid back on track after a frustrating loss at Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Defeat in East Lancashire saw Garry Monk's men slip out of the Championship play-off positions and means they have only picked up five points out of the last 12 on offer.

But Harris, one of the Owls' standout performers this term, is refusing to panic and has backed the team to continue their impressive home form. Wednesday have suffered just one defeat on their own turf, conceding a miserly three goals in the process.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harris, a bargain free transfer summer recruit from Cardiff City, told The Star: "I am confident we can get a reaction. Hillsborough is one of those places that a lot of teams don’t like coming to.

"We need to take those home victories on the road. I think the performances have been there, we have just lacked something in our last few games on the road, but I am pretty sure that will change.

"As soon as we can affect those fine margins I am sure we will be in a good place."

Wednesday face a Swansea outfit full of confidence after back-to-back wins over Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic and are the only team in the English Football League yet to lose on their travels during the 2019/20 season.

"I fancy us against anyone; the opposition doesn’t really matter for me," insisted Harris, who has started every league match this campaign. "We have a very good team here. It’s about getting the points and proving that.

"It’s important to get three points, but anyone can beat anyone in this league.