Why Sheffield Wednesday wing ace Kadeem Harris is confident he and team-mate Julian Börner can get even better
It was a jokey question that Kadeem Harris took in his stride and effortlessly dodged in the same way as he does full-backs.
Harris's face broke into a beaming smile when asked whether he or his Owls team-mate Julian Börner has been the club's best free transfer signing this season. The pair moved to Hillsborough in the summer and have started every Championship match.
"I don't know; Julian has been tremendous this season, every single game," said the winger. "I think it was brilliant move, but we can both give a lot more than we have so far."
Börner enhanced his burgeoning reputation by turning in another outstanding display in Friday's draw at Cardiff City. The popular German defender was rock solid at the back and barely put a foot wrong alongside Dominic Iorfa.
And Börner capped a fine performance by grabbing his first goal in English football. The 28-year-old brilliantly gave Wednesday a 19th minute lead, steering Harris' fierce effort home past Neil Etheridge.
Harris said: "I am not surprised at his start to the season. I saw him in pre-season and saw his love for the game, how much he wanted to do well here.
"He has had a good start and hopefully he can do even better with the games to come."
Börner has picked up four yellow cards, meaning he is just one away from triggering an automatic one-match suspension. He has managed to avoid collecting a booking in his last four outings.
The former Arminia Bielefeld player is expected to line up in defence when Garry Monk's men take on Stoke City at Hillsborough this Tuesday.