Why Sheffield Wednesday star Kadeem Harris is not worried about team's away form

Owls winger Kadeem Harris

Saturday's heartbreaking defeat at Blackburn Rovers means Wednesday have taken just one point from their last three outings on the road. They lost at Hull City and conceded a late equaliser against Cardiff City last month.

"It’s not a concern, we have been unlucky," Harris told The Star. "We have conceded late goals, I don’t think that’s down to anything apart from luck.

"That will change in the coming games, it’s a long season, and hopefully we can get more points on the road in future games to come. I am sure we will be right up there."

Garry Monk's men only had themselves to blame after losing at Ewood Park as they surrendered a one-goal lead given to them by substitute Jacob Murphy in the 83rd minute.

The Owls missed the energy and creativity in midfield of Barry Bannan (groin) and Massimo Luongo (ankle), with Monk switching unsuccessfully from a 4-4-2 system to a 4-3-3 set-up. Sam Hutinson, who wore the captain's armband in the absence of Bannan, Joey Pelupessy and Kieran Lee - handed his first start since September - found it tough going in the centre.

Harris stressed: "The whole squad here is important. The more fit players we have available the better, obviously, because of the squad we have.

"But the replacements who came in against Blackburn were excellent. They didn’t look out of place at all. We have a very good squad, so even if someone isn’t fit, we have players that can come in and do a job."

Wednesday, who expect Bannan to resume full training this week, return to action on Saturday when they welcome Monk's former club Swansea City to Hillsborough.

"It’s important to get three points, but anyone can beat anyone in this league," admitted Harris. "Next week is just another game and hopefully we can go into the international break with a win.