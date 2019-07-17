Why Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has not been named Newcastle United boss yet
The Steve Bruce managerial saga rumbles on as Sheffield Wednesday beat Northampton Town in his absence last night.
The Owls ran out 4-0 winners as Lee Bullen took temporary charge with the players seemingly going about their business as usual.
But, behind the scenes, there is still ongoing speculation and confusion around the future of Bruce who resigned as manager on Monday morning.
The Times has reported that Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is still refusing to accept Newcastle United’s offer of £3m compensation for Steve Bruce.
Talks are still ongoing between Bruce and Newcastle United over the position with all Sheffield Wednesday fans wondering what will happen next.
Early bookies favourite Chris Hughton has rejected an approach by Sheffield Wednesday to replace Steve Bruce as the club’s manager, according to national newspaper reports.