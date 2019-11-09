Why Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is confident the Owls are on the right lines and his view on Keiren Westwood's display against Swansea City

Owls boss Garry Monk

He made the admission after Saturday's topsy turvy draw with his former club Swansea City.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time after a predatory finish from Andre Ayew, Wednesday launched a stunning late fightback as substitute Fernando Forestieri restored parity in the 81st minute.

Monk's men then appeared destined to return to claim maximum points after Morgan Fox fired home in added on time to spark jubilant scenes at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But moments later, Ben Wilmot turned home Matt Grimes' to leave Wednesday frustrated.

The draw stretched the Owls' unbeaten home league record under Monk to five matches and keeps them just outside the play-offs.

Monk, who was deprived of the services of Julian Börner (illness) and Sam Hutchinson (calf), told The Star: "We are pushing hard and we want to do well."There was frustration at the end as we set high standards.

"Players care about what they are doing. I have been in changing rooms where that has not been the case but I can see that clearly with these lads care and we need to back them and keep pushing them.

"Although we feel very disappointed after games and there are situations we know we can do better with, we are very close to winning games on a constant basis.

"We have been in a position to take points in every single game and know we should have taken more.

"There is a lot of football to be played and we have to stay on the same track, keep improving and show the same spirit."

Shot-stopper Keiren Westwood endured a mixed afternoon. He was culpable for Swansea's two goals from set plays but also produced two top-class saves after the break to deny substitute Connor Roberts.

Monk said: "It is the life of the goalkeeper, isn't it? There are some things he could have done better with but he had some fantastic moments as well.

"Keiren was frustrated like the rest of the team.

"We keep moving forward. The effort and commitment has been huge and been there in every game.

"The spirit is there for everyone to see that they are going to fight until the very end and that is so important.

"We are creating chances and it was quite incredible how the ball didn't go in the net in the first half.