Why Sheffield Wednesday Garry Monk is not worried about Adam Reach's form

The 26-year-old has struggled for consistency, scoring only once this term compared to five by the end of October last season.

Some supporters have called for Reach to be left out of the starting line-up after another below-par performance in Saturday's defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

When pressed on Reach's form, Owls boss Monk told The Star: "I am not concerned at all. I am not here to pick holes in players, I will let other people do that. I am here to help them.

Owls midfielder Adam Reach

"Of course I know what needs to improve, but I sit with these players and show them their mistakes, and what their strengths are.

"My job is to give them belief and support them. Just because of setbacks, I am not going to focus on that, there is no need to, that would be a silly thing to do. I will let everyone else worry about that.

"All I can say is the players are giving everything every day, they are committed, and that’s the most important thing for me. Fans can relate to that, if they see people put in effort and commitment."

A number of players, not just Reach, received criticism in the wake of Wednesday’s 2-1 loss in East Lancashire.

But Monk has backed his team to respond in a positive fashion, starting at home to Swansea.

He said: "You have to show trust and belief in the players, and I believe in all of them.

"But then there’s also times when you need to rotate, put freshness in, and that’s the challenge of a Championship season.

"You can change a player, and people might say that’s related to form, but not always. If a player was going 10 to 15 games and not performing, that’s a different scenario.