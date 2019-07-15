Why Sheffield Wednesday fans have hammered Alex Bruce over old Steve Bruce tweet

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Father and son Alex Bruce and Steve Bruce, (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The 58-year-old ‘offered his resignation’ this morning along with assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence ahead of an expected move to Newcastle United.

However, Sheffield Wednesday are yet to confirm any notice of the resignations, which reportedly arrive amid boardroom negotiations to agree a compensation package for the seemingly Newcastle United-bound trio.

After being named as manager, his son and professional footballer Alex Bruce tweeted his support.

He tweeted: “Funny old game and how things work out. I know from my own experience at Hillsborough back in 2004-05 Dad has joined a great club with fantastic support let’s hope he can now bring success and get the club back in the Premier League.”

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been quick to remind Alex of this tweet with his father now on the verge of swapping Hillsborough for St James’ Park.

Dave tweeted: “This didn’t age well #swfc”

Another added: “We offered him a way back into football, stood by him so he could spend time with his family, and this is what he does? He needs to take a long hard look at himself in the mirror...that's all I'll say on the issue.”

Rocket Owl tweeted: “Loyalty In football lol. After Wednesday waited too. Shocking form. Very disappointing conduct by Steve in my opinion.”

One user commented: “Little did we know ‘get back to the Premier League’ meant just your dad, not our club.”

However, Bruce only took up his position in February after Wednesday allowed him additional time-off due to personal circumstances.

Bruce lost both of his parents last year with his father Joe dying in February and his mother, Sheenagh, less than three months later.

He also revealed that he has battled cancer in the past and and admitted he felt a sense of 'regret' at missing out on time with his family.

BBC pundits Ruud Gullit and Danny Murphy criticised Bruce for delaying his Wednesday start, but son Alex jumped to his dad’s defence.