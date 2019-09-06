Why Sheffield Wednesday fans are all saying the same thing after yesterday’s events

Wednesday’s search for a permanent manager goes on after Steve Bruce controversially quit to take over at Newcastle United in July.

Lee Bullen has taken temporary charge of the Owls but bookmakers continue to link a number of candidates for the permanent position.

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley was the latest to be linked with the hot-seat but yesterday insisted that there has been ‘no contact’ from Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday Hillsborough Stadium (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

On the same day, it was confirmed that striker Fernando Forestieri will be serving a six-match suspension after seeing his appeal against a Football Association charge of using racist language dismissed.

Forestieri was found guilty of using racist language towards Mansfield Town defender Krystian Pearce in the July 2018 pre-season friendly by the governing body's independent regulatory commission.

Despite being acquitted last March at Mansfield Magistrates Court of racially abusing Pearce, the FA charged Forestieri in June, deeming there to be enough evidence to find the Argentinian-born former Italy under-21 striker in breach of its own regulations.

The 29-year-old will next be available for first-team duty after the second international break when the Owls travel to Cardiff City on Friday, October 18. Forestieri has also been fined £25,000.

It was also revealed yesterday that the EFL are set to investigate Sheffield Wednesday over the sale of Hillsborough.

The Owls are among a number of clubs who have been accused by rivals of exploiting a loophole in the rules that has enabled them to buy and lease back their own ground to ensure they avoid breaching spending rules.

But The Times has claimed the EFL have now ordered independent stadium valuations of Wednesday, Derby County and Reading's grounds.

Finally, yesterday it was confirmed that Michael Hector, who won Wednesday’s player of the year last season, had joined Fulham for £8 million.

The 27-year-old became a fans’ favourite at Hillsborough last year and many supporters were hoping his loan move would become a permanent transfer.

However, Chelsea confirmed yesterday that Hector will be training with Fulham and available to play for his new side in 2020.

Although many fans were consoled by the fact new signing Julian Borner has impressed since joining Wednesday on a free transfer in the summer.

After a busy day yesterday, Owls fans were all left saying the same thing.

