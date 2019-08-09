Why Sheffield Wednesday failed to bring Chelsea defender Michael Hector back to Hillsborough
Caretaker boss Lee Bullen has revealed why the Owls missed out bringing Michael Hector back to Hillsborough.
It is understood Wednesday held talks with Chelsea over signing the centre-back, who impressed while on loan at Hillsborough last season, on a permanent basis during the summer transfer window.
But the Owls were unwilling to match the £5m asking price the Premier League side slapped on the 27-year-old and opted instead to recruit David Bates on a season long-loan from German club Hamburg.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's South Yorkshire derby with league new boys Barnsley, Bullen said: "I think Michael was always one that was on our radar but I think it’s important that we work within guidelines.
"And unfortunately, it wasn’t one we were able to do."
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Sources in the capital claim Hector, who is in the final year of his Chelsea contract, was close to joining Fulham on deadline-day but the move fell through at the eleventh hour.
As for the Owls, strengthening their centre-half options was a top priority this week. They had a bid for highly-regarded Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna turned down prior to securing Bates's services.
Bullen said: "We were interested in the lad but ultimately I think when you look at the overall package of it and deciding on it – and ultimately, Aberdeen didn’t want to sell in the end so we move on.
"He’s an Aberdeen player. We won’t talk about it anymore.
"We showed an interest. We made an approach but ultimately, Aberdeen didn’t want to sell, which is fine and I wish Derek McInnes and his staff and everything all the best."