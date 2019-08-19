Why Sheffield Wednesday centre-half Tom Lees is wary of Luton Town
Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees has warned his Owls team-mates that Luton Town "will be no pushovers" at Hillsborough this evening.
The Hatters, who cruised to the League One title last year, gave Wednesday a real fright in the FA Cup earlier this year.
They held the Owls to a goalless draw in their third round meeting and only lost the replay at Kenilworth Road 1-0 after a second half strike by Atdhe Nuhiu.
But Luton have made a slow start on their return to the Championship, picking up just a solitary point from their opening three fixtures.
Skipper Lees told The Star: "Luton were good in the cup games. They were solid, played with a lot of energy and had a set way of playing so we know they will be no pushovers.
"I watched their first game of the season on Sky (against Middlesbrough) and they looked good."
Although the Hatters have yet to record a league win, Lees is refusing to underestimate Graeme Jones' team and has urged the Owls to play on the front foot.
"There are no easy games in this league," said. "Luton have made signings and changed the team a little bit and got a new manager.
"I'm sure we will watch the video this week and see what their strengths are and take it from there."