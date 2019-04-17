Why Sheffield Wednesday are wary of Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki

Sheffield Wednesday's defence will have their hands full when they line up against the deadliest striker in the Championship this week.

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki has notched 28 goals and weighed in with nine assists to fire the Canaries to the brink of promotion.

His outstanding contribution culminated in the Finland international claiming the second-tier's Player of the Season prize at the English Football League awards earlier this month.

Pukki, a free transfer recruit from Danish Superliga side Brondby last summer, beat off strong competition from Sheffield United's Billy Sharp and Birmingham City's Che Adams to land the prestigious prize.

He is expected to spearhead the Canaries attack when they host Wednesday on Good Friday.

Morgan Fox, the Owls left-back, told The Star: "He (Pukki) has done well and scored a lot of goals. He is definitely one to keep an eye on.

"We have to start on the front foot. Norwich like to take risks with the ball at the back.

"If we can press them high and nick the ball off them, we will see what happens."

Pukki bagged a double in Norwich's comprehensive 4-0 triumph at Hillsborough back in November. The Canaries tore the Owls apart in the second half as Jos Luhukay's team were booed off following an abject defensive collapse.

Fox, an unused sub in Wednesday's heaviest defeat of the campaign, conceded: "It was probably the lowest point of the season for everybody."

Luhukay lost his job in December and replaced him with four-time promotion winner Steve Bruce. The 58-year-old and his coaching staff have tightened the Owls up defensively and turned their fortunes around. Wednesday go to the league leaders, having suffered just three league defeats this calendar year.

"I think the first half of the season has almost been forgotten about now and that is probably the best way to deal with it," said Fox. "You have to forget about it and get it out of your head.

"We have been in good form and really picked up since Christmas. There has been a lot of change. You are always hoping to improve and that is what we have done.

"It was a tough start to the season but, as players, we have put that to the back of our mind.

"It is all about looking forward and we have picked up a lot of positive results.

"We are in a different mindset now. We are playing different football. We have moved on and we want to bounce back from the Leeds game the other day."