Why Sheffield Wednesday are unfazed by increased levels of expectation

Wednesday will be searching for a fourth victory in five Championship outings when they face Reach's former club Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.

But the Owls were forced to dig deep to grind out a 1-0 win over Luton Town in midweek.

"When you are doing well, expectation naturally rises and you have got to deal with that," said versatile midfielder Reach. "The fans were getting frustrated in the first half (against Luton) and we tried to keep our heads and went in at half time and said it is about us and we need to increase our intensity and we did.

Owls midfield ace Adam Reach

"We need to rest up and go on Saturday and whatever team he [caretaker boss Lee Bullen] puts out, we will need to work really hard.

"Hopefully we can show a bit more quality and if that doesn't happen, let's not panic. We have got more than enough in the dressing room to get through scrappy games.

"Deepdale is a tough place to go, it always is. It usually is a scrappy game, but we will be ready for that to get the three points however way they come."

The Lilywhites lie in 10th position after picking up six points out of a possible 12. Both their wins have come on home soil against Wigan Athletic and Stoke City.

"First and foremost when you play Preston, you have to match their intensity as they are always at 100 per cent and come flying out of the blocks," said Reach, who spent the 2015/16 season on loan at the Lancashire outfit.

"This season, we can match teams for intensity and everyone can see how fit we are. We don't tire on 60 or 70 minutes and if anything we get stronger as the games go on.

"It is the fine balance of doing the right things and basics right and creating when we get Baz [Barry Bannan] on the ball and are moving it about.