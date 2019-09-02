Why Sheffield Wednesday are playing 'catch up' in the Championship
Sheffield Wednesday are "playing catch up" after a poor sequence of results in the Championship.
That is the view of left-back Morgan Fox as the Owls seek to get their campaign back on track.
Lee Bullen, the Wednesday caretaker boss, was visibly angry after Saturday's meek home loss to Queens Park Rangers. Having now lost three of their last four league matches, the Owls sit in 11th place.
"We have to stand up and take responsibility," Fox told The Star. "We have lost three games which we probably should have won.
"We have made silly mistakes and we have to take full responsibility for it and kick on when we get back."
Wednesday's players have been given a few days off to rest and recuperate following a busy August. They are set to report back for training on Thursday in preparation for the trip to Huddersfield Town, which takes place on Sunday, September 15.
"It (the break) is a good opportunity to recharge the batteries and work on things," said Fox. "We have to cut out the silly mistakes and put them right.
"September is going to be a massive month.
"We are not where we want to be and we are now playing catch up so we have to get results.
"I think we have made a steady start to the season but we will see where we are at the end of September."