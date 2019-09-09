Why Garry Monk's appointment as Sheffield Wednesday manager could be good news for Steven Fletcher
Garry Monk’s appointment to the manager’s job at Sheffield Wednesday last week could be good news for forward Steven Fletcher, who was reportedly the subject of interest from the 40-year-old boss during his time at Swansea.
Fletcher is clearly highly-rated by the new man in the Hillsborough hotseat, who launched a £4m bid to bring the Scotland international to the Liberty Stadium back in the summer of 2015.
Then at Sunderland, Swansea’s Premier League rivals at the time, Fletcher had scored 11 goals in a struggling side the previous season.
The Scot, now 32, has enjoyed a promising start to his season at Wednesday, registering three goals and an assist in his six Championship starts.
Speaking recently about his desire to stay at Hillsborough in the long-term, Fletcher said: “I would love to stay here as long as I can, I am really enjoying it.
“The family is settled, my kids go to school in Sheffield.
“I have never been at a club, with my family, where I really felt settled. This is the first time.”
Sheffield Wednesday: Restrained but confident - Garry Monk makes a positive first impression as Owls boss