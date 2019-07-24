Why Chris Hughton would be a 'fantastic' managerial appointment for Sheffield Wednesday

Chris Hughton is on Sheffield Wednesday's radar as they look to replace Steve Bruce as manager

It has emerged that the Owls have held discussions with Hughton over the possibility of him succeeding Steve Bruce at Hillsborough. Bruce walked out on Wednesday to become Newcastle United's new head coach last week.

Ex-Owls boss Laws told The Star: "The chairman obviously thought he had got the right person in with Steve (Bruce). His credentials were excellent and I can understand why he is looking at Chris Hughton, who also has a number of promotions on his CV."

Hughton, who has been out of work since May after being harshly sacked by Brighton and Hove Albion, boasts a good record in the Championship, having steered Newcastle and Brighton to promotion.

"He is the standout candidate," stressed Laws. "I know Chris really well. He is calm under pressure. He doesn't pass that on to the players at all.

"Of the current managers, I think he would be your number one choice."

Hughton is eyeing up a return to management, having spent four-and-a-half years at Brighton.

In a recent interview with a national newspaper, the former Tottenham Hotspur's full-back said: "I’m not saying no to a Championship appointment. I’d love to go in as a Premier League manager but the reality is that managers like myself have to take a team from the Championship to become Premier League managers."

Laws reckons it could prove difficult for the Owls to lure Hughton to S6.

"I think it would be a fantastic appointment but I'm not sure Chris would fancy the job," he said. "It would be a big coup if Wednesday got him."

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As revealed by this newspaper earlier this week, Wednesday have received over 100 applications for the vacant managerial position.

But the countdown is on until the start of the 2019/20 campaign. The Owls face Reading in their league opener on Saturday, August 3.

Laws said: "I feel for the chairman because he must have gone away at the end of last season thinking he had the right manager in place and unfortunately it has all collapsed.

"I can fully understand his anger and disappointment. He had done all that work, due diligence and waited patiently to bring in Steve in the first place so you have to have sympathy for the guy.

"You can't blame the chairman. It is not his doing at all and now he has got a huge task again of trying to find the right man."

Lee Bullen was placed in caretaker charge of the first-team following Bruce's acrimonious departure and he oversaw their pre-season training camp in Germany last week.

Laws, who worked closely with Bullen during his time in charge of the Owls between 2006-2009, said: "The club are lucky to have Lee.

"He is obviously a popular figure at the club and he has certainly been a great servant so it is reassuring if there is an issue or a problem that they can lean on him and let him steady the ship.