This is who was in the Sheffield Wednesday side the last time they won at Cardiff
Sheffield Wednesday’s last win in Cardiff came as far back as April 2007 as a 2-1 smash-and-grab win dented the host’s play-off hopes and just about kept their own faint hopes alive.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 06:00 am
The win came against future Owls boss Dave Jones and saw Bluebirds midfielder Simon Walton sent off in the closing stages as the Welsh outfit pushed for a point.
Wednesday would go on to finish ninth in the Championship, four points outside the top six and losing only one of their final 13 matches. Cardiff’s season went the other way, failing to win in their last nine and limping to 13th.
But who starred for the Owls? Let’s take a stroll down memory lane.