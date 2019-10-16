Ninian Park was the host of Sheffield Wednesday's last win in Cardiff. It was bulldozed in 2009.

This is who was in the Sheffield Wednesday side the last time they won at Cardiff

Sheffield Wednesday’s last win in Cardiff came as far back as April 2007 as a 2-1 smash-and-grab win dented the host’s play-off hopes and just about kept their own faint hopes alive.

By Alex Miller
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 06:00 am

The win came against future Owls boss Dave Jones and saw Bluebirds midfielder Simon Walton sent off in the closing stages as the Welsh outfit pushed for a point.

Wednesday would go on to finish ninth in the Championship, four points outside the top six and losing only one of their final 13 matches. Cardiff’s season went the other way, failing to win in their last nine and limping to 13th.

But who starred for the Owls? Let’s take a stroll down memory lane.

1. GK - Iain Turner

Turner made a vital save from Warren Feeney and had no chance as Cardiff's Roger Johnson headed level moments before the break.

Photo: Steve Parsons

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. LB - Peter Gilbert

Battling left-back Peter Gilbert played in one of 30 league appearances that season before being shipped off to Oldham Athletic.

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB - Steve Watson

The experienced Watson has a hero after he cleared a Johnson header off the line in the final minute.

Photo: Mark Thompson

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB - Richard Wood

Centre-half Wood produced a solid display alongside Watson as they battled to a deserved win.

Photo: Christopher Lee

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4