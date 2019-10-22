Who Sheffield Wednesday chief Garry Monk singled out for praise after battling home win over Stoke City

Owls Manager Garry Monkâ€¦..Pic Steve Ellis

Luongo, a £1m recruit from Queens Park Rangers at the end of August, grabbed his second in three matches to help Wednesday move up to third in the Championship after 13 matches.

An ankle injury forced the Australian international off in the second half but Monk is hopeful he will be fit for Saturday's mouthwatering duel with Leeds United.

Monk told The Star: "I thought he was fantastic. When he came off, we maybe did miss his little bit of ball carrying.

Massimo Luongo celebrates his winning goals for Sheffield Wednesday against Stoke City

"He can carry the ball and get you up the pitch and I thought we missed that (after he went off).

"I thought he was the best player on the pitch in the first half.

"I am delighted for him. He has picked up a knock but it doesn't seem to be too serious so we will assess him on Wednesday."

In the absence of Keiren Westwood (ankle), Cameron Dawson retained his spot in between the sticks and kept a well-earned clean sheet. The academy graduate pulled off a stunning point blank save to keep out Lee Gregory's header after the break.

On Westwood, Monk said: "We will assess him. His scan has come back all clear, which is good.

"I will check with the doctors and physios in terms of his availability but it is good that his scan has come back all clear so we will assess if he is available for the weekend."

Monk said he was pleased with their first half showing against Stoke and praised their ability to dig in after the restart to grind out the three points.

"We know we can do better, especially with the ball," he said. "But we have shown that organisation, spirit and fight in the last two games.

"We are very unlucky not to have picked up six points from the Cardiff and Stoke games.