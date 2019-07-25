Who is Sheffield Wednesday-linked coach Rui Silva?

Rui Silva has emerged as a surprise candidate for the Sheffield Wednesday job.

What’s his profile? Name, age etc?

Rui Pedro Teixeira de Jesus da Silva was born in Porto – Portugal’s second largest city – on March 14 1977, making him 42 years old.

Did he play?

If he did, it certainly wasn’t a playing career of much note. Very little information is available on Silva the player, and he got his first backroom role as a scout at Braga at the age of 29.

What is his coaching experience?

Starting out as a scout, Silva spent less than a year at Braga before following Jesualdo Ferreira to Porto, where he spent four years.

In July 2010 he was named Ferreira’s technical coach when the team moved to Malaga, joining up with current Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo for the first team as his assistant manager at Greek side Panathinaikos.

He’s acted as Nuno’s number two ever since, at Rio Ave, Valencia, Porto and Wolves, who the pair took over in July 2017, achieving promotion at the first attempt.

It’s an impressive CV that shows experience of coaching in the top division of four different countries – though never as the main man.

How closely does he work with Nuno?

Very closely, so much so that he has been described as ‘integral’ by Nuno himself. Having worked together for nearly a decade, Silva is the head coach’s right hand man and closest ally.

Prior to Nuno completing his media duties after a match, he and Silva head out of the stadium and get their heads together for a 10-minute debrief before facing the music.

What sort of bloke is he?

Immensely popular with Wolves fans, Silva has tended to keep himself to himself up to now, but in August last year found himself part of an infamous row with the Cardiff City bench that saw Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock brand Nuno “a total disgrace.”

In response, Silva said: “It is not our intention to provoke something from our opponents, it’s just the way that we live the moment.”

What odds is he in the betting?