Which Sheffield Wednesday player has been named in the EFL team of the week?
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has been named in the Football League team of the week for his display against Barnsley.
The 24-year-old, deputising for the suspended Keiren Westwood, made a vital reflex in the moments before half-time, preserving his side’s 1-0 lead.
Wednesday went on to win the game 2-0 after goals from debutant Jacob Murphy and Steven Fletcher and Dawson provided a tidy performance when called upon and marshalled his defence well.
Academy graduate Dawson overtook Republic of Ireland international Westwood as the Owls’ number one under Jos Luhukay last season, but is likely to continue as the club’s back-up keeper.
Experienced league ‘keeper Paul Jones was signed last week to deputise for number three option Joe Wildsmith, who could miss the entire season through injury.